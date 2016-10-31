How business community can fund cancer treament

By Syriacus Buguzi news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The World Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM) officially ends today, but the tribulation of women living with the malignancy, and other people diagnosed with various forms of cancer in Tanzania and elsewhere, continues relentlessly.

Health stakeholders warn that more lives of women with the breast cancer, including those with other malignancies in the country, are likely to be at stake in the coming days due to inadequate funding for the prevention and treatment of the disease.

Dr Harrison Chuwa, an oncologist in Dar es Salaam, believes that private companies that are not directly linked with healthcare, can step in to address the challenge through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

“As time goes, the cancer burden is growing bigger but we are seeing a decline in funding at major public health facilities,’’ he says, adding: “Even the charity walks organised over the years to raise funds for cancer treatment are missing the targets.”

A report on the implementation of the Ocean Road Cancer Institute (ORCI) development projects shows that only Sh790 million out of the allocated Sh7.2 billion in the 2015/16 financial year were received by the institute.

The ORCI relies on a radiotherapy machine that is largely over-utilised. Out of all the cancer patients that need radiotherapy, about 50 per cent are women with either cancer of the cervix or breast, says Dr Chuwa, who is one of the leaders in a cancer support joint programme between the ORCI and Aga Khan Hospital in Dar es Salaam.

This happens at a time when the number of new cases of cancer is expected to rise in Tanzania, experts say. Globally, the incidence is projected to rise by about 70 per cent over the next 2 decades, according to World Health Organisation (WHO).

Last weekend, as the ORCI, in collaboration with other health stakeholders called for a charity walk to raise funds for cancer patients, the target was to collect at least Sh120 million.

But, according to Dr Chuwa, who was part of the organisers of the charity walk, only a quarter—Sh30 million—of the targeted amount was raised.

“I think the problem is that the same companies and same stakeholders have been participating in the fundraising each year. There are no new faces,’’ he says.

“What is surprising is that we have seen situations where a lot of money is being raised by other private stallholders, even on issues that are not as serious as cancer. Cancer needs huge funding,’’ says the Oncologist.

According to the head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at KCB Bank, Ms Christine Manyenye, most companies, including the banking sector could have come out to raise funds and complement the government’s efforts, if they knew the extent of the cancer burden.

“We (at KCB Bank), took a short survey at the Ocean Road and what we found out was the untold suffering that patients are going through. There are poor people from upcountry regions in Tanzania who cannot afford their cycles of chemotherapy,’’ she told The Citizen in an interview.

During the Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the KCB Bank has spent about Sh75 million to facilitate treatment and medical supplies for cancer patients at ORCI. “We are looking into ways of making this contribution sustainable,’’ said Ms Manyenye, adding:

“I think it’s high time that the practice of Corporate Social Responsibility in the private sector, started looking at the growing trend of Non-Communicable Diseases, mostly cancer in Tanzania.”

The ORCI director, Dr Julius Mwaiselage, announced over the weekend that there was still room for more health stakeholders to continue raising funds for the institute even after the Breast Cancer awareness month has come to an end.

BCAM is an annual international health campaign organised by major breast cancer charities every October to increase awareness of the disease and to raise funds for research into its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure.

Dr Mwaiselage told stakeholders during an event on Saturday that there was still need for the procurement of various medical supplies like chemotherapy couches, infusion pumps, and Biosafety cabinets.

“We have managed to construct a modem cancer facility using the government funds (Sh4 billion),” said Dr Mwaiselege, adding: