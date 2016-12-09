How climate change impact on women in rural areas

By Sauli Giliard

Dar es Salaam. Francisca Chengula walks for about a kilometer in search of water to irrigate her one-acre tomato farm.

Comparing to previous years, a forty-two-years old woman says she and other Uhambingeto Village farmers in Kilolo District, Iringa Region expected the rain from early November but due climate change, their dreams have been shattered.

“This is December and it has not rained yet, hence I have to walk for a distance to fetch water. If I would have a capital I could dig a well to relieve myself from this malady,” says Francisca who grows tomatoes, maize and sunflower in Uhambingeto Village.

Because the rain might be of the short time this season, according to her, therefore she has been forced to irrigate her one-acre tomato farm.

Adelia Nyang’ule says last year she harvested 50 bags in her 4-acre farm at Ilambilole Village in Isimani District, Iringa Region. But she doubts whether she will attain or surpass that targets.

The 49-years-old woman says, she had already prepared her piece of land and ready for the new season in October with the hope it would rain in November. But until early December, there is no any hope.

The mother of two who takes care of other seven children left by relatives, who passed on two years ago, adds that “nowadays rains are not predictable and this costs us because agriculture is only our core income generating activity. So, if it won’t rain this season, we will suffer economically. As we have prepared our farms, our fingers remain closed,” the maize and sunflower farmer says.

Iringa secretary general of Association of Sunflower Farmers Chesco Mgaya, says farmers experience rain shortage. The consequences, according to Mgaya are: “growers do not harvest enough. If it does not rain in time, like this season, it is an indication that there will be poor yield. This implies that farmers will not get enough for sale. Poverty will keep biting.

The association’s secretary is of the opinion that Sustainable Development Goal focuses on eradicating all forms of poverty in the world but majority of farmers cannot afford to buy irrigation machines. They depend on nature to lead their plans.

“Our association is comprised of 2,250 members from 15 villages in Iringa Region. Most of them depend on the seasonal rains because they cannot own irrigation tools,” he says.

Francisca and Adelia are among of thousands of women farmers who are experiencing the impact of climate change. The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) indicates the temperature on the earth is rising as from 1880 to 2012, the average global temperature increased by 0.85 centigrade which is highly influencing changes in rain patterns.

The rise in temperature has caused the rise of the sea level and reduction of snow and ice. From 1901 to 2010, the global average sea level rose by 19 cm due to ice melting.

UFCCC’s data indicates that if the current trend continues, it is predicted that at the end of the century, the global temperature will increase by a 1-2 degree centigrade posing threat to human beings.

Such projection has prompted environment scientists to predict continuation of melting of ice resulting to the rise of sea to 24-30 centimeters by 2065 and 40-63 centimeters by 2100.

UNFCCC says, “Most aspects of climate change will persist for many centuries, even if emissions are stopped.”

The predictions are not good news for poor farmers in the East African nation with about 68.7 per cent of women who engage in agriculture according to the 2012 Population and Housing Census.

This indicates that women are likely to suffer the most economically due to the impact of climate change.

UN further entails that achieving Sustainable Development Goal 1 (ending poverty) will not be attained if the majority of women like Francisca and Adelia depend on agriculture to eke out their living.

Adaptation

Although Francisca cultivates tomatoes, maize and sunflower for domestic consumption, she has being forced to plant drought-resistant crops like millet and cassava so as to curb hunger.

“The village government requires us to cultivate these crops as well. These crops need little rains to flourish. This is government’s strategy to reduce hunger,” she says.

The sun flower growers association secretary Mgaya says, the organisation is also concerned with impact of climate change.

It is in this context that they educate farmers to purchase drought-resistant seeds.

“Previously, farmers were cultivating crops that took up to 120 days before harvesting but educate them to opt for those which take only 90 days (three month) to mature. If there is a shortage of rain, we hope farmers can get anything from the farm. For the case of maize, we are arguing them to use Pioneer 5332, it takes only 90 days to produce,” Mgaya added.

Moreover, the association keeps on advising its members that when rain starts, they have to think of growing alternative crops, otherwise they might be ending up empty-handed at the end of every season.

According to East African Climate Change Policy, the changing in temperature and rainfall patterns of the magnitude will cause many negative impacts, especially on the availability of water, food security and agricultural productivity, human health, tourism, livestock production and wildlife.

Other negative impacts, according to the community’s climate change policy, will be witnessed on household and production of energy for both industrial and domestic use, urban and coastal development, biodiversity and ecosystem management and disaster risk management.

“EAC Partner States must take measures to adapt to unavoidable impacts of climate change, adjust their economic activities, reduce vulnerability and improve business certainty.

“They should also exploit opportunities through the CDM, under the Kyoto Protocol or any other future climate change agreements, in the context of development in the region, reduce emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+) through a suite of relevant policies for conservation and sustainable management of forests and enhancement of forest carbon stocks,” says the region’s policy document.

If Tanzania wants to achieve all Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, led by the intention of eradicating poverty, adaptation and mitigation of climate change impact should focus on economically marginalized groups, including women.

Empowering them by subsiding in agriculture technology and seeds that suit the can resist climate change would help farmers reduce poverty.

Climate change is a cross cutting issue, dealing with it is a roadmap to achieving other goals, especially SDG number one.

Cost of fighting climate change

Last month minister in the Vice President’s Office (Union and Environment), January Makamba told a high-level segment of United Nations’ 22 Conference of the Parties in Marrakech in Morocco that Tanzania needs USD 60 billion (Sh132 trillion) for mitigation of consequences of climate change by 2030. To enable people to adapt it, the country will need USD 500 million annually.

As other developing countries, the minister told the conference that Tanzania should be assisted to mitigate and adapt because the challenges of climate change it faces were real, clear and present.

Statistics from Vice President’s Office (Union and Environment) shows that Tanzania has 48.1 million hectares of forested land and 9.032 trillion tonnes of carbon stock, making the country a net carbon sink.

According to Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, 370,000 hectares of forests cleared each year for making charcoal. As country’s population is estimated to increase to 80 million people by 2030, the demand of charcoal would massively increase. This trend shows majority of people will suffer the consequences of deforestation because there will be the shortage of rains.