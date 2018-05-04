How credit card use could boost tourism earnings

By Gladys Mbwiga @gladysmbwiga news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Inability to use credit cards for transactions has been cited as one of the major challenges that have been affecting the tourism sector.

This was said on Thursday May 03 by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Major General Gaudence Milanzi, when launching the first draft of the International Visitor’s Exit Survey Report for the year 2017.“According to the survey, most tourists prefer to use credit cards rather than cash, which is risky to walk around with,” said Milanzi, adding that there was a need to invest more and bring change in the use of cashless transactions. In addition, Mr Milanzi made a call for improvement of e-immigration to make it easy for tourists who arrive in the country to sort out their visa issues.

“Right now there is a challenge on the issue of visa, especially on arrival, but the immigration department is working on this to encourage entry of tourists from all over the world”, he said

According to the report, Tanzania tourist sector has continued to record improved performance in terms of visitors arriving in the country as the number has increased by 3.3 per cent in 2017, compared to the previous year.

In 2017 the number of tourists was 1,327,143, which was higher than the 1,284,279 recorded in 2016. Dr Albina Chuma the director general of National Bureau of Statistic (NBS) attributed the growth to the economy as well as availability of flights in the country that served foreign markets .

as the reason for the increase in the number of tourist.

“The global economy has grown this means people earn more than before making it possible for people to travel across the world”, said Albina.

In addition good marketing strategy by the ministry as well as improvement of infrastructure system in reserves as well as along beaches has contributed to the increase in the number of tourist

Furthermore Tourism grew by 5.6 per cent to Sh5.1 trillion (USD 2.25 million) in 2017 from Sh4.6 trillion (USD 2.13 million) in 2016.

The top 15 source market in 2017 accounted for 73 per cent of the total visitors with the top 3 being from United states, United Kingdom and kenya at (13.2, 9.5 and 8.4) per cent respectively.