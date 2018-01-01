How education performed in 2017

Dar es Salaam. Education is one of the sectors that experienced great strides in 2017 in terms of its management, becoming among the widely discussed sectors by commentators countrywide.

The sector made great strides in higher education students’ loans, in strict measures to improve the quality of higher education and increased number of primary and secondary schools.

Speaking to The Citizen on different occasions, the commentators mentioned an increase in the number of first year students, who got loans from the Higher Education Student’s Loans Board (Heslb) on time.

Other issues were Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU)’s ban on 19 universities from admitting new students in the academic year 2017/18, the removal of civil servants with fake certificates from civil service and Heslb initiatives on loan recovery.

The Heslb has been hailed for efforts made last year to minimise challenges facing beneficiaries.

In the 2017/18 financial year, the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training allocated Sh427.5 billion for loaning 122,623 students, including 30,000 new students and 92,623 continuing students.

The number of new beneficiaries has increased by almost 5,000 from 25,717, who received loans in 2016/17, which led to complaints from many people, including human rights activists.

“It was good to see that the money was disbursed on time, following directives by President John Magufuli, who wants students to be paid as soon as they begin their studies,” said an associate researcher on social affairs, Dr Aidan Msafiri.

In 206/17, just one year of President Magufuli in office, loan disbursement was becoming critical until Prof Joyce Ndalichako, Minister of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training intervened by directing the Heslb to immediately release the money to all undergraduate students.

Dr Msafiri said he was dissatisfied with TCU’s action to control the quality of higher education through an audit, whose findings led to the ban on 19 universities and 75 programmes from 22 universities to admit new students.

Disbursement of students’ loans

University students had all reasons to smile in last year as all received loans on time after President Magufuli instructed the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training to ensure all eligible students received their loans on time and not otherwise.

The implementation of this directive went successfully because all higher education institutions opened on October 30 based on the calendar issued by the TCU. By October 20, the government had already approved Sh147 billion to be paid in the first phase to ensure all eligible beneficiaries received their money soon after the start of the academic year.

As universities were set to open from October 30, the Heslb was well-prepared to ensure the money for beneficiaries was disbursed on time and in full to enable them to meet their academic needs.

“The President said he would be surprised if the money did not reach the beneficiaries and, instead, being deposited in fixed bank accounts as it was allegedly done earlier. This is sticking to see that the Head of State is concerned about the desperate plight of higher education students and is doing something about it,” said Dr Msafiri.

“There were complaints from some students on delays in receiving funds from the Heslb last year,” said Mr Geofrey Ndimbo, a high school teacher in Moshi District, Kilimanjaro Region.

Loans issued by the government cover meals, accommodation, tuition fees, books and stationary, field and practical training.

19 universities barred from admitting new students

On July 24, the TCU announced shocking news, which saw 19 universities and 75 programmes from 22 universities being banned from admitting new students for not meeting academic requirements.

The decision alarmed both private and public instructions that were spotted to have irregularities. Universities of Dar es Salaam and Dodoma were among the 22 higher education facilities, whose 75 programmes were suspended.

The commentators noted that there was no clear mechanism to control the quality of education, causing the country to end up having incompetent graduates.

Commenting on new developments, Dr Msafiri said the decision had to some extent helped to restore the quality of high education offered in the country, adding that the government should ensure local institutions entered the list of world class universities in the near future.

This was seconded by the Chief Executive Officer of a Consortium for Independent Education Providers in sub-Saharan Africa (Ciepsa), Mr Benjamin Nkonya, who wanted the strategy to be extended to secondary and primary schools.

The same was said by the Ilala Municipal Council in the city, where 21 primary and nursery schools were closed after breaching rules and regulations guiding primary school pupils’ record system.

Fake academic certificates

In April, at least 9,900 civil servants were removed from public service after a national wide crackdown on Form Four academic certificates, following President Magufuli’s directive made in 2016. Among others, the report also revealed that more than 1,500 civil servants’ certificates were used by multiple people, with 11,500 others having incomplete academic records.

Receiving a report from the then Minister of State in the President’s Office (Public Services Management and Good Governance), Ms Angellah Kairuki, President Magufuli directed that all holders of bogus certificates should be removed from the government payroll with immediate effect.

Commenting on the matter, Mr Nkonya hailed the government for the move, saying it would help rebuild skilled candidates in various professions.

“These people occupied government positions, but had no qualifications. So, it was also good to see an intensive audit that came out with thousands of teachers with fake academic certificates, who apart from causing to the government a loss of billion shillings, they also spoiled the quality of education due to their incompetences,” he pointed out.

For his part, the Executive Director of Twaweza, a local research institution, Mr Aidan Eyakuze, saw improvements in primary and secondary education, especially an increase in school enrolment.

He, however, urged the government to motivate teachers to enable them to perform their duties effectively.

“Although learning is driven by a range of factors, we have shown through various scientific researches here in Tanzania, that the combination of motivation and accountability in the education sector can yield great results for children,” he noted.

His view was backed by a lecturer at the Dar es Salaam University College of Education (Duce), Dr Catherine Fulgence, who noted that the motivation would increase teachers’ morale.

Loan recovery

The Heslb has once again shone, this time in its ability to receiver loans issued since the 1990s, when it was established.

Heslb Executive Director Abdul-razaq Badru said last year, it targeted to recover Sh130 billion and until November it had already collected more than Sh80 billion.