How liquid from cashew shells can kill pests

By Hellen Nachilongo @musanachi60 hnachilongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Researchers at the Dar es Salaam University College of Education (Duce) are developing liquid from cashew nut shells in order to produce insecticide that will help kill pests.

A researcher at Duce, Dr James Mgaya said yesterday that the liquid from cashew nut shells has been proven to have the capacity of attracting pests, trapping them and ultimately kill them.

He told The Citizen on the sidelines of a research week that goes with the theme: “Advancing research and innovation for sustainable utilisation of national resources” that the liquid has worked and hoped that perform well commercially.

According to him, research on liquid from the cashew nut shells has been done and proved on a small scale, but they were looking forward to start large scale production.

“The research was done on a small scale. We now need to expand the study in order to meet commercial demands, so we urge people not to consider cashew nuts shells as waste products,” he said.

He said they conducted a research on two grams of cashew nut shell liquid and it produced 67 per cent of polyphenol, which attracts pests, traps and kills them.

Mr Mgaya noted: “The component has worked on a small scale, so what if we conduct a research on one or two tonnes of the shells?”