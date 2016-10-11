How stigma takes toll on elderly and disabled

Dar es Salaam. A new report has revealed that stigma and discrimination are creating serious health and safety concerns for the elderly and the disabled.

The joint report will be launched on Wednesday by Sightsavers, ADD International and HelpAge International in partnership with the Ifakara Health Institute in Dar es Salaam.

The report titled ‘Disability and Old Age are not Curses’ shows that people with disabilities and the elderly in Tanzania face issues such as limited access to education, health services, sexual violence, poor treatment from family members, as well as physical violence and other forms of discrimination.

According to a joint press release on Tuesday, the report is a compilation of results from a study carried out between 2012 and 2016 in Nachingwea District and Kibaha Urban.

According to a statement signed by HelpAge communications officer Henry Mzunda researchers who took part in the study were also disabled and elderly.

HelpAge International’s country director Amleset Tewodros said the report highlighted the need for policy makers, traditional and community leaders, law enforcer, legislators and the wider society to recognise human rights of the elderly and people with disabilities.

The report which is expected to be launched by the Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office responsible for Policy and the Disabled, Dr Abdallah Possi, recommended that primary school curriculum be revised to include issues on respect and care for elderly and the disabled so as to have impact on future generations.

The report suggests that the elderly and the disabled should create income-generating activities to tackle income challenges and improve their livelihoods.

