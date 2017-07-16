How to make film industry vibrant

By Paul Owere @TheCitizenTZ powere@tz.nationmedia.com

Zanzibar. It has been a week of films galore.The Zanzibar International Film Festival (ZIFF) attracted experts to show their works.

It has been a melting pot of activity as paths intertwined and cultures blended to create a rare mix that only ZIFF knows how to handle.

Traders made brisk business and hotels were fully booked as over 14,000 guests descended on Stone Town.

But as we celebrated some of the greatest works of film from across the world one thing stuck out like a sore thumb: Africa’s film industry is one that is in deep trouble. Actually, one commentator boldly stated that “Africa has no film industry at all”.

That was evident in workshops where issues of distribution and what happens after films have been made took centre stage.

“To have a successful industry one has to have enough theatres and screens, but in the meantime it is important to help African talents to be recognised globally so that they can come back and do local films that will be seen,” D Street Media Group CEO Dexter Davis told The Citizen. “Africa should create its own stars by pairing actors with American or European film talents because such works will be distributed worldwide.”

Davis started his film production company at the age of 23.

The sense to collaborate at different levels and genres seems to be working with local music stars.

Four year ago no one knew Diamond beyond East Africa but his collaborations with Nigerian artistes and later on American star Ne-Yo led global success.

“Through this he has gained global recognition which now means that he can sell his works anywhere on the globe,” says film maker Nick Marwa who showed his film Kiumeni at the festival.

According to Marwa, finding the right partner abroad helps artists to engage audiences that they found difficult to attract on their own

“Several partnerships result in engaging more artists, creating opportunities for artists to gain greater exposure for their work, and engage industry big wigs in different ways.”

These go along with diversifying audiences which is one of the major challenges that most filmmakers face on the continent.

Complaints about Nollywood film quality

The Nigerian film industry, which employs almost two million people, has for a long time been accused of peddling poor quality stuff.

That has been the situation despite the churning out of hundreds of films annually.

Nollywood has generated a great deal of money, not just for those directly involved in the movies, but also in other areas like advertising and corporate sponsorship.

Thousands of movies are produced on shoestring budgets for different media formats, and they have fed emerging digital television channels for decades.

Some have dismissed Nollywood as cheap and sensationalist. Others have argued that Nollywood has provided a much-needed platform for Africans to tell their stories but compromising quality.

Mykel Parish of the African Film Consortium disagrees, insisting that the goal of every filmmaker is to sell. “If you ask me, do I make quality films which do not sell or some compromised quality but still recoup my investment, I choose the latter.”

Film producer and actor Cameron Miller says: “America has the biggest industry and the only way how you can influence that market is by combining works that are either co-produced that tell stories in a way in which they are used to because they are still the biggest spenders in films.”

This, according to him, will not come with shortcuts, therefore to get to that level filmmakers have to strive for excellence at the very least and not anything else.

How much can we tolerate?

As the value of collaboration is being stressed across all platforms there this ought to come with some compromises bringing into question how much cultural shocks can Africa really tolerate.

Last week, the Film Board blocked the screening of a film titled ‘Escape’, insisting that it featured erotic scenes.

The film was shot in Zimbabwe and made in Britain. It was co-directed by Dr Agnieszka from the UK and Joe Njagu from Zimbabwe. That was a typical cultural collaboration that ended up in a shocker.

To most westerners there is nothing wrong with public display of affection between to consenting adults but this is still a difficult topic in sub-Saharan Africa.

“We made efforts not to show any nudity but still this proved to be very uncomfortable for the film board,” says Dr Piotrowska.

According to her intercultural collaborations are the key to changing the future of the world which is torn by conflicts stemming from misunderstandings.