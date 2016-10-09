Human resource association wants standard

By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Human Resources Tanzania Association (HRSTA) has urged the government to set a standard policy outlining rules and regulations that will guide the profession.

Speaking on Friday during the Human Resource Gala dinner organised by Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) through The Citizen’s jobs and career section, HRSTA coordinator Emmanuel Mnyawami said such a policy should be based on a law.

He said these instruments would set rules and regulations which will brighten the future of the human resource profession which is currently not doing well despite its importance in the labour sector.

Mwananchi Communications is the publisher of The Citizen, Mwananchi and MwanaSpoti newspapers.

Mr Mnyawami said currently it was very difficult to monitor the profession because of lack of a guiding standard which would also specify qualifications that would make one a professional juman resource personnel.

“We have no specific ways to do things in our career as other professions do. Many public and private institutions are hiring HR personnel with no proper guidance,” he noted.

He said such a state of affairs has made many institutions fail to do better. For his part, Mr Amani Anselmi, the director for AIESEC, which is a global organisation that develops and connects young leaders with impactful professional and volunteering experiences to activate their potential, suggested that the profession should engage more in career guidance and counselling in universities.

He said they have to create programmes that will provide training and learning styles showing students a clear direction for their careers.

Mr Anselmi added that the move could rescue the talented youth in universities who were giving up their studies due to lack of inspiration.

In response, Mr Mnyawani assured that HRSTA would start running a university lab project starting August next year to solve the problem.

Speaking at the same event, East Africa TradeMark Tanzania country director John Ulanga said regulations and policies for the profession would also help in creating a competent model in organisations.

He said Human Resource profession should have a platform that youth will learn from seniors through mentoring and training.

For his part, MCL executive editor Bakari Machumu said the publisher would strive to improve the profession.