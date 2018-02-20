Human rights body condemns killing of Akwilina by police

By Citizen Reporter

The Legal Human Rights Centre (LHRC) has strongly condemned the killing of a first year student at the National Institute of Transport (NIT), Ms. Akwilina Akwiline.

The executive director of LHRC, Dr Hellen Kijo-Bisimba, on Tuesday, February 20, in the city urged the government to double efforts of preserving peace in the country.

The student was shot dead by police officers as the latter attempted to disperse Opposition Chadema’s followers who were holding peaceful demonstrations on Friday, February 16, at Kinondoni Mkwajuni in the city.

"If we lose the peace that we have enjoyed for decades, it would be difficult to regain it. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that peace is not lost in the country,” she said.

Dr Kijo-Bisimba said no one had the right to take away the rights that each and every human being is entitled to.

She said the incident was yet another example of abuse of security organs in the country, as use of live bullets was strictly prohibited when seeking to bring order. She said in the use of live bullets during a peaceful demonstration was wrong, and that it was very unfortunate that the girl took the stray bullet while she was aboard a commuter bus.