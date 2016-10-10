Human rights commission calls for reforms in the police

Dar es Salaam. The Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance (CHRAGG) has called on speedy reforms of police force.

Speaking at the official launch of a discussion paper dubbed, The Police and The Executive: Roles and Responsibilities at the CHRAGG head offices in the City earlier today Commission’s Vice Chairman Ramadhan Mapuri said Tanzania, like any other Commonwealth countries, cannot be left behind in reforming its laws and policing, including creating a better relationship between police and executive to enable the former act responsibly.

“This paper advocates for the promotion of responsible model of policing in line with ongoing reforms in the police force. This reform is founded on the principles of equity and equality, accountability, transparency, participation, respect for diversity, the accommodation of dissent, protection of individual and group rights, and encouragement of human potential and protection of the police force from external interference,” he said.