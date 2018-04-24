Hundreds attend burial for Tanzanian woman killed in London

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Hundreds of Arusha residents on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, took part in the burial of Leyla Mtumwa (36) who was slain in the UK last month with questions still lingering on her death.

The late Leyla was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband Kemi Kasambula (38) in their London residence on the Easter Eve following a domestic quarrel.

The body was brought to Arusha on Monday aboard Qatar Airways and was early yesterday taken to the family home at Kaloleni for final prayers.

Hundreds of Arusha residents braved heavy rains to attend the prayers in the morning and later the burial in the afternoon.

The Arusha regional commissioner Mrisho Gambo led the government officials in the funeral amid grief and screams from the relatives and other mourners.

Leyla is the daughter of a famous lady in Arusha Hidaya Mohamed who featured in the songs by the late Pepe Kalle, a DR Congo musician in the early 1990s.

During the well attended prayers Sheikh Rajab Kihungiza implored on the young couples to avoid domestic violence.

The late Leyla is survived by 12 year old daughter Tyrese Mtumwa(12) who is reported to have witnessed the grisly killing of her mother.

Relatives said delay in bringing back home the body of the deceased had been by her having taken the citizenship there.

Members of the Tanzanian community and other well wishers in the UK had to raise funds to bring the body home.

Mr. Kasambula is already in police custody for the crime which has even shocked and devastated people in Arusha who knew her and their family.