Hundreds bury Chadema cadre in Iringa

By Geofrey Nyang’oro @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Iringa. Chadema’s deputy secretary general for Tanzania Zanzibar, Mr Salum Mwalimu, Wednesday led hundreds of mourners during the burial of a local leader on the party’s ticket, Daniel John.

In his message, Mr Mwalimu said leaving the tendency of killing people to flourish would result into the creation of a generation that would thirsty for revenge.

Speaking during the burial ceremony at Kitelewasi Village in Mufindi District, Iringa, Mr Mwalimu said the late Daniel died in pursuit for democracy.

“It is disheartening to see people moving from selling party policies to the use of force. We believe that Daniel shed his blood while defending the right to democracy. We believe he died while searching for votes for me,” said Mr Mwalimu who was the party’s flag bearer in the just ended Kinondoni Parliamentary by-election. Daniel was found beaten to death after men bundled him into a car, Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe said on Wednesday last week.

Daniel was the leader for Chadema at Hananasif Ward in Dar es Salaam. “Daniel was kidnapped on Monday in the street by men in a car,” Mr Mbowe said last week.

A friend of John, who was snatched at the same time but who survived the attack after being left for dead, narrated what happened.