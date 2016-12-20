Hundreds to be relocated ahead of BRT Phase 3

By Athuman Mtulya @mtulya amtulya@tz.nationalmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A total of Sh18 billion is needed for the relocation of people and property to pave the way for the third phase of the bus rapid transit (BRT) system in the city, according to the Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads).

The project will cover 23.6 kilometres stretching from the central business district (CBD) to Gongo la Mboto through Azikiwe, Uhuru and Bibi Titi Mohammed streets and Nyerere Road.

Phase One of the project between Kimara and CBD has been completed and is up and running, while Phase Two, which will link CBD and Mbagala, is on the cards.

Tanroads says in its Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) report that 992 people occupying 257 residential and commercial structures will be moved to other areas, while four will be affected, but will not be relocated.

The area that will be affected the most will be Gongo la Mboto-Guruka Kwalala, where a terminal and depot will be located. A total of 247 structures will be demolished and 976 people relocated.

Sh13.5 billion will be required for compensation in this area alone, with Sh8.2 billion being paid for structures, Sh2.3 billion for land, while Sh1.5 billion will be spent on accommodation and Sh812 million as disturbance allowance.

Sh2.8 billion is earmarked for compensating Sungura Textile, which will get Sh2.5 million for land that will be taken over, Sh207 million as disturbance allowance and Sh51,877 for loss of rental income.

Along Nyerere Road, Kawawa Road and Uhuru Street, a total of Sh574 million will be required for compensating building and landowners. Ten structures have been earmarked for demolition, while 3,693.8m² of land will be taken over.

A contingency of Sh863 million will be required to restore livelihoods and take care of unforeseen developments.

RAP was prepared in fulfilment of a request by the World Bank, which has shown interest in partly financing the project.

The main source of RAP funds will be the government through the Ministry of Finance and Planning and Tanroads. The RAP report is available on Tanroads’ website and at the agency’s headquarters and regional offices.

The public and all stakeholders have been invited to go through the report and follow up the social mitigation measures during the exercise.

According the project master plan, supplementary valuation and payment of compensation will take 180 days from March 1, 2017 to August 18, 2017. From March 6, 2017 to June 9, 2017, Tanroads will receive and work on complaints and a land acquisition notice will be issued between September 25 and October 2015.

The actual construction is expected to take three years from February 2018 to February 2021.

Although compensation will be paid by the government, the resettlement will be carried out in accordance with the World Bank’s Operational Policies (OP 4.12).

“The borrower is responsible for preparing, implementing, and monitoring a resettlement plan, a resettlement policy framework, or a process framework (the resettlement instruments), as appropriate, that conform to this policy. The resettlement instrument presents a strategy for achieving the objectives of the policy and covers all aspects of the proposed resettlement. Borrower commitment to, and capacity for, undertaking successful resettlement is a key determinant of Bank involvement in a project,” says Section 18 of the OP 4.12.

No construction work will commence before completion of resettlement, and Tanroads has begun holding consultative meetings with affected people and other key stakeholders.

“The first phase of consultative meetings took place in 2014 involving the heads of affected households and their tenants. The second phase of consultative meetings intended for vendors was conducted between January 10 to 20 and August 1 to 13, 2016; the consultation involved 313 people, including 58 leaders at different levels, and 255 vendors, who were doing different businesses along the proposed project,” the RAP document says.