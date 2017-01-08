Hundreds turn out for burial of Senkoro in Dar

By Saumu Mwalimu @mwalimmissie smwalimu@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Hundreds of Dar es Salaam residents yesterday turned out at the burial of Dr Anna Senkoro, the first woman in the country to contest the Union presidency in 2005. Dr Senkoro died on Wednesday.

Various national and party leaders attended a church service held at Winners Chapel International in Banana Ukonga, Ilala Municipal Council, before she was laid to rest at Kinondoni Cemetery.

Among the leaders present was former National Assembly Speaker Anna Makinda, who described Dr Senkoro as an ambitious person, whose leadership acumen was not hard to notice.

“Although she did not win the top most position, Dr Senkoro was a leader in various aspects... to me she was also a younger sister,” said Ms Makinda.

In his condolence message on behalf of Chadema national leaders, who were not present at the event, Chadema chairman for Ilala Region, Dr Makongoro Mahanga, said the party had lost one of the powerful women, whose contribution during the 2015 election was immense and would forever be treasured.

“Since she joined us in July 2015, she helped the party, especially to strengthen our Women Wing, whose members have a hard time to cope with her untimely departure,” he said. Speaking on behalf of the family, Dr Senkoro only son, Jerry, said: “When I was told that I had to speak on behalf of the family I asked myself how was I going to manage? But when I thought of the love my mum had to us... the bond that she created to us and our relatives and friends, I gained the strength. She was a great woman... wise, hard worker and loved everyone equally...we will forever treasure her life.”