Hunting firm woe villagers to fight poaching

By Mussa Juma @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Nine village savings and credit cooperative societies in Meatu district, Simiyu region will once again benefit from a Sh.40.4 million support from a hunting firm.

Friedkin Conservation Fund (FCF) recently handed over the money to the Vicoba groups in order to inspire the villagers play role in the conservation of wildlife.

In fighting poachers, the hunting firm has funded a number of community projects such as education, water, health and bee keeping.

"We are here to support wananchi expecting they will in turn join us to protect wildlife", said Nana Gross-Woodley, the community development manager with FCF.

Besides wildlife protection, the firm is spearheading the protection of forests and advocating a campaign to prohibit livestock keepers from grazing their animals in the protected areas.

She said the company established itself in Tanzania in 1994 in order to promote sustainable utilization of natural resources, targeting mainly the wildlife.

Speaking during the handover, the Meatu district commissioner Dr John Chilongani called on the community development officers to assist the villagers spend the money wisely.

FCF is carrying out photographic hunting and conservation awareness programmes in Meatu district and other areas on behalf of

Tanzania Game Trackers Safaris (TGTS) and Mwiba Holdings Limited.