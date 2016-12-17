I’m heading to Chadema, ex-legislator Kafulila hints

Dar es Salaam. The former Kigoma South Member of Parliament, Mr David Kafulila, announced yesterday his plans to abandon his party, NCCR-Mageuzi.
In a short statement which he circulated through social media, Mr Kafulila did not state why he has decided to leave NCCR-Mageuzi.
But he hinted that he was planning to join another opposition outfit, Chadema.
Until his decision yesterday, Mr Kafulila served as NCCR publicity secretary at the national level.
“Today, I have written to the NCCR-Mageuzi secretary general informing him of four issues. I have also thanked the party and its leadership for all the time we have been together in building it.
“I have decided to relinquish my membership alongside the position of national publicity secretary,” wrote Mr Kafulila.
He further noted that despite unfair treatment of the law organs, he would not relent in his efforts to realise his dream of fighting for change in the country, which he stressed that he continued believing in.
The ex-MP said, however, that the change he desires can only be realised if opposition were to join into one strong party with clear vision, mission and plan.
“In my opinion, such a party is Chadema. Therefore, I’m heading there,” he said.
In last year’s General Election, Mr Kafulila was defeated by a CCM candidate, Ms Hasna Mwilima, after serving for only one five-year term.
In the election, which Mr Kafulila unsuccessful petitioned, Mr Kafulila obtained 33, 382 votes while Ms Mwilima got 34, 453 votes.
His petition was thrown out by the Court of Appeal in October last year.
A three judge bench led by Justice Mbarouk Salim assisted by Judges Bernard Luanda and Richard Mziray, dismissed the appeal from being heard on grounds that it lacked legal merits.