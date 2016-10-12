ICC close to paying first war crimes reparations

The Hague. The International Criminal Court is closing in on another milestone as it seeks to make its first ever reparations to the victims of war crimes, focusing on the pain suffered by child soldiers.

Two days of unprecedented hearings will be held this week at the tribunal based in The Hague to help determine how much should be awarded to the children forced into the rebel army of convicted Congolese warlord Thomas Lubanga from 2002 to 2003.

A million euros has been allocated to the Lubanga case by the Trust Fund for Victims -- an independent body set up under the founding guidelines which led to the opening of the ICC in 2002.

And the fund is seeking approval from the court for a programme of special projects to help rehabilitate the traumatised victims in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

But the court has also ruled that Lubanga -- the first person ever convicted of war crimes at the ICC -- is personally liable for the reparations.

The tribunal has yet to set a total amount, and any reparations disbursed by the Trust Fund are due to be paid back by Lubanga.

The fund has drawn up a proposed plan which says it aims to help with “reconciling the victims with their families and affected communities” as well as to “contribute to the effective reintegration of former child soldiers.”

Many of the young victims still “suffer stigma and shame”, they are dismissed as “a lost generation” incapable of re-adjusting to civilian life -- the boys often dubbed “delinquents” and “violent” while the girls were seen as “sullied.”