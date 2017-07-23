IDPs take the centre stage as hunting for votes hots up

Nairobi. Compensation for people who were displaced by the 2007/2008 post-election violence in Kenya has slowly morphed into a monster that has haunted two consecutive governments 10 years after the chaos. And as the August 8 General Election approaches, the matter has also turned into an election issue.

The internally displaced persons’ (IDPs) resettlement and compensation was supposed to be a symbol of national healing following the elections whose outcome threatened to tear the country apart.

The Kenyan government has spent more than Ksh6 billion in compensations since the programme began seven years ago.

Yet the issue keeps getting more sensitive during the electioneering period and integrated IDPs are demanding that their dues be settled once and for all.

They are worried that with only days left to the polls, they may not be compensated despite many assurances by consecutive governments.

The grand coalition government headed by former President Mwai Kibaki and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga promised to settle the matter before the 2013 General Election.

In 2008, Mr Kibaki pointed out that there was a need to restore the status of the country by ensuring those evicted from their homes were resettled.

Integrated

But long after he handed over the mantle to President Uhuru Kenyatta, the matter still lingers.

President Kenyatta, in his tour of Gusii region a month ago, said the government had already resettled all IDPs living in tents.

He pointed out that the current compensation targets the other category called integrated IDPs, who were hosted by friends or relatives after the displacements.

“Our first priority was to resettle those who lived in IDP camps and we have succeeded in that.

“What we have started now is meant to bring to a close the issue of integrated IDPs in 33 counties including Meru, Nyandarua, Vihiga, Kakamega, Kisumu, Migori ... ,” the President said.

At least more than 14,000 people in Gusii, who used to live in different parts of Rift Valley when the violence broke out, were affected.

President Kenyatta last month gave the survivors living in Nyamira County Ksh470 million and Ksh380 million to those in Kisii.

Their chairman, Mr Alfred Akama said they are yet to receive the compensation and that most genuine victims were left out.

“Most of the beneficiaries are those enlisted by politicians who are out to gain political mileage,” he said.

Peace

But he said there is hope following the announcement by Deputy President William Ruto, who while campaigning in Kisii and Nyamira counties recently, said they will all be compensated as it is their right.

In a move to cool the simmering storm in the region over skewed compensation, the DP said that the government is keen to close the IDP chapter and begin a new one of Kenyans co-existing peacefully.

“Even those whose names were left out of the compensation list will get their money,” Mr Ruto said.

The integrated IDPs have held a series of demonstrations to protest underhanded compensation.

During one of the protests by Nyamira IDPs, a senior police officer and two civilians were injured during a confrontation between the two groups.

An IDP was shot in the leg as police officers tried to disperse the protesters.

Former East Africa Legislative Assembly MP Joseph Kiangoi and Nyamira County Assembly Speaker Joash Nyamoko are among local leaders allied to the Jubilee Party who pleaded with Mr Ruto to ensure compensation of all the casualties.

The two leaders said many genuine IDPs were left out in the compensation programme.

The skewed compensation is one that has elicited a debate that could hurt the ruling regime.

Delay

Opposition leaders from the region are gaining politically from the issue citing discrimination by the Jubilee government, which reportedly paid IDPs in other regions more than Ksh400,000 as compensation.