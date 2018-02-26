IFM ponders M.A. programmes in insurance

By Hellen Nachilongo @musanachi60 hnahilongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Institute of Finance Management (IFM) is finalising plans to offer master’s degree programmes in insurance, risk management and evaluation of social security funds.

The Principal, Prof Tadeo Andrew Satta told reporters in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the institute, established to nurture the insurance and banking sectors, will increase the number of courses to match the changes in society.

Currently, there is a big demand for experts and workers of various cadres in the two sectors.

Prof Satta said the insurance sector is contributing to the national economy significantly, adding that the institute plans to increase the courses linked to the sector.

“We are part of the commitment of the fifth phase government led by President John Pombe Magufuli to build the medium-sized and industrial base economy by 2025,” he said, adding that insurance could play a significant role.

The academic said the institute started with two courses and 75 students. Now, he said, the institute is offering 30 courses with 10,000 students pursuing various programmes.

Prof Satta said, the institute located along Shaaban Robert Street, has limited area and that there is no room for expansion while by 2021 the enrolment is projected to be 20,000 students.

He, however, disclosed that plans were afoot for establishment of new campuses in Mwanza, Dodoma and Coast Regions.

According to him, they have so far secured land at Msata in Bagamoyo District for a new campus in the Coast Region.

He said the institute collaborates with a number of foreign tertiary institutions, explaining that such alliances are helping Tanzanians to get world-class education locally and at reasonable fees.

Prof Satta said the Dodoma campus will be built to honour the current drive of shifting the capital to the central region.

Hundreds of public servants who are relocating to Dodoma are expected to enrol for various master’s degree programmes.