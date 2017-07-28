IGP Siro challenges RPCs on crime rate

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Simiyu. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr Simon Sirro has reminded Regional Police Commanders (RPCs) across the country that their performance will be judged depending on security situations of their respective areas.

Mr Siro, who is making his first official tour in the Lake Zone regions, called on the RPCs yesterday to act industriously to minimise the levels of insecurity in their regions. “The Police Commanders should fulfil their duties by ensuring security in their areas. They should know that their assessment depends on how they controlled crime in their respective regions,” Mr Siro said.

“We want all regions to have the lowest level of crimes, so it is down to them to ensure that we move closer to crime free areas.”

Meanwhile, he urged the RPC’s to cooperate with journalists and improve relations, saying it would help the security organs and the press to effectively serve the community. He explained that journalists should also be treated like any other people while at work and when in need of police assistance.

But he urged the reporters to follow their ethics of work especially when asking for information from security departments. “Most of the journalists do not have identification cards, a condition that makes it impossible for some police officers to cooperate with them. It’s difficult for them to be trusted by our officers,” he said.