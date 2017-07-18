IGP makes some minor reshuffle at the police

By Hellen Nachilongo @musanachi60 hnachilongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr Simon Sirro has made some minor reshuffle at the police by replacing Kinondoni Regional Police Commander Ms Suzane Kaganda with her Shinyanga counterpart Mr Murilo Jumanne Murilo.

Ms Kaganda has been transferred to police headquarters, where she will head benefits and compensation department.

The IGP has also appointed Mr Simon Haule to replace Mr Murilo as Shinyanga Regional Police Commander.