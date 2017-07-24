Monday, July 24, 2017

IMF July 2017 forecasts for global growth

In Summary

Here are the IMF's new forecasts for GDP growth, with the change from January's forecast in parentheses:

Washington, United States | AFP |The IMF's World Economic Outlook released Sunday maintained the forecast for global growth at 3.5 percent in 2017, as improved growth in Europe, China and Japan offset downward revisions to the United States and Britain.

Country/region                     2017               2018

World                              3.5 (0.0)          3.6 (0.0)

Advanced economies                 2.0 (0.0)          1.9 (-0.1)

United States                      2.1 (-0.2)         2.1 (-0.4)

Eurozone                           1.9 (0.2)          1.7 (0.1)

     Germany                       1.8 (0.2)          1.6 (0.1)

     France                        1.5 (0.1)          1.7 (0.1)

     Italy                         1.3 (0.5)          1.0 (0.2)

     Spain                         3.1 (0.5)          2.4 (0.3)

Japan                              1.3 (0.1)          0.6 (0.0)

Britain                            1.7 (-0.3)         1.5 (0.0)

Canada                             2.5 (0.6)          1.9 (-0.1)

Russia                             1.4 (0.0)          1.4 (0.0)

China                              6.7 (0.1)          6.4 (0.2)

India                              7.2 (0.0)          7.7 (0.0)

ASEAN-5*                           5.1 (0.1)          5.2 (0.0)

Latin America &

Caribbean                          1.0 (-0.1)         1.9 (-0.1)

     Brazil                        0.3 (0.1)          1.3 (-0.4)

     Mexico                        1.9 (0.2)          2.0 (0.0)

Sub-Saharan Africa               2.7 (0.1)          3.5 (0.0)

     Nigeria                       0.8 (0.0)          1.9 (0.0)

     South Africa                  1.0 (0.2)          1.2 (-0.4)

*Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam

 

 

