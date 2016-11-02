IMF team’s verdict on national debt burden

By Samuel Kamndaya @TheCitizenTz stindwa@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The national debt is sustainable, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said, urging President John Magufuli’s government to consider securing new loans – on both concessional and non-concessional terms – to finance the country’s financing needs.

This is contained in a statement that was released on Monday by a team from the IMF which held a ten-day visit to Tanzania starting October 18.

During the visit, the team – led by Mauricio Villafuerte – held discussions with several senior officials in government including Finance and Planning Minister Philip Mpango, Bank of Tanzania Governor Benno Ndulu and Treasury Permanent Secretary Doto James.

“The mission held discussions on how to address these macroeconomic challenges. In particular, it noted the importance of mobilizing external financing to step up the pace of planned capital spending,” the statement reads. According to the IMF, Tanzania is at low risk of external debt distress and has room to borrow externally on concessional and non-concessional terms to meet its financing needs.

However, this advice comes at a time when some politicians are voicing their concerns that Tanzania’s debt was getting out of hand and thus the need to control it.

Going by the BoT figures, the stock of external debt reached $16.403 billion (about Sh36 trillion on the prevailing exchange rate) at the end of July 2016, being an increase of $1.026 billion from the stock registered at the end of July 2015, respectively.

The leader of the opposition bench in Parliament, Mr Freeman Mbowe (Chadema - Hai), asked the government in September 2016 to consider working on the requirements of IMF and the World Bank (WB) with a view to ensuring that Tanzania gets a debts relief under the Highly Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) initiative.

And yesterday, the issue once again resurfaced in the National Assembly. Presenting the development plan and the budget framework proposal for the 2017/2018 financial year, the shadow Finance and Planning Minister, Ms Halima Mdee said if all the external and internal debts are put in the same basket, the amount rises to a staggering Sh50.8 trillion.

“This is too huge for Tanzania to handle,” she said.

Analysts have different views over the matter, with the University of Dar es Salaam’s Prof Semboja Haji commending the IMF for coming up with what he termed as a ‘credible and precise’ analysis of Tanzania’s economy.

“They are very right and I believe they want us to get more loans so we can invest the same in areas that will stimulate production,” he said.

According to Prof Haji, the size of the debt has never been a problem to any country but rather, the problem lies in the tasks for which the borrowed amount is utilized.

However, his colleague, Prof Humbphey Moshi of the same university trashed the IMF advice.

“My advice to my government is that we should listen to IMF but we must not take this advice seriously,” he said noting that it was unfortunate that the advice comes at a time when several international agencies are suggesting that Africa might soon face another debt crisis.

On economic developments in the country, the IMF noted that Tanzania was on the right track to meeting the projected growth rate of around 7 per cent for this year.

It noted however there are downside risks to economic growth associated with the current tight stance of macroeconomic policies and the slow pace of implementation of public investment.

The the inflation declined to 4.5 per cent in September, below the target of 5 per cent the government’s tight spending policies was strangling the growth of the private sector and a liquidity squeeze in the economy.

“Current spending has been lower than programmed. Together with the customarily slow pace of project implementation at the beginning of the fiscal year, this has led to a fiscal surplus in the first quarter. In addition, liquidity conditions have been tight contributing to upward pressure on borrowing costs in the economy,” the IMF says.