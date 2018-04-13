Ilala DC touts benefits of BRN initiative

By Josephine Christopher @JocfineQ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Ilala District Commissioner has urged teachers in her administrative area to continue implementing Big Results Now (BRN) initiative, saying it has had positive results in improving pass rates of primary school students in the area.

The DC, Ms Sophia Mjema, said it was largely due to implementation of the drive that Ilala emerged number four during the 2017 Standard Seven results at the national level.

Speaking during an awards ceremony for schools and teachers who performed well last year, Mrs Mjema said the district has been working hard in fulfilling objectives set by the government through the BRN on improving learning, teaching and performance.

“People were saying the central district of the city is ineffective in the education sector, but we’ve proven them wrong. We fulfilled the Big Result Now campaign as you all can see. And so we say Ilala is not sleeping, we’re alive and kicking,” she said.

The DC said the success was also influenced by individual schools and teachers’ efforts in helping the students to learn.

“Schools have been contacting and integrating parents in the children’s development. They even provide tuition time for slow learners,” she added.