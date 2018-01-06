Imported cashew inputs to arrive in March: board

By Haika Kimaro @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mtwara. Imported cashew inputs are expected to arrive in Tanzania in March, a senior official says.

The Tanzania Cashew Nut Board’s statement on Saturday follows Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa’s directive to the board and the Ministry of Agriculture to make a follow-up of the monies from the Ministry of Finance and Planning to import crop inputs for 2017/18.

The amount of money was 65 per cent of the revenue accrued from the export levy of raw cashew nuts.

The board’s deputy director general, Mr Hassan Jarufu, allayed fears about the inputs.

He said since the board was determined to produce more cashew nuts for export, it would not delay importing inputs.

The news came during an extraordinary meeting of cashew stakeholders here.

Among of the issues discussed during the meeting included the review of draft regulations on the allocation of monies from the export levy allocated by the Ministry of agriculture according to the Cashew Nut Industry Act No. 18 of 2009.

Mtwara Regional Commissioner Gelasius Byakanwa told cashew farmers to replace their traditional type of trees with highly-yielding ones.