Improve port services: Lungu

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Zambian President Edgar Lungu has advised the management of Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) to improve the port’s efficiency in service delivery in a fresh bid to attract more customers.

Mr Lungu gave the advice shortly after visiting the Dar es Salaam Port as he concluded his three-day state visit in the country.

According to him, Zambia has opted to use the Dar es Salaam Port because of its efficiency in cargo handling and not because of his friendship with President Magufuli.

“We could have opted for Mozambique or South Africa, however better services have attracted us here. I am challenging you to keep up the good job,” he said.

“Zambians want their copper to get to the market on time. If you don’t do that I’m afraid we will opt for other ports,” said President Lungu.

TPA director general Deusdedit Kakoko promised the Zambian president that the management will keep on improving service delivery.

According to him, cargo clearance time will be reduced from four to two days by June next year.

In a related development, President Magufuli is planning to visit Zambia in January.

During the visit, the Head of State is expected to witness the signing of various contracts between the two countries which were not signed during his counterpart’s visit.

The pacts will be on transportation, legal matters, and immigration, according to the Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr Augustine Mahiga.

During his three-day visit in the country, President Lungu and Dr Magufuli deliberated on challenges facing joint projects, including the Tanzania Zambia Railway Authority (Tazara) and Tazama pipe line.