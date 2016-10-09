Incitement charges against college student dropped

Arusha. A third year student with the Community Development Training Institute (CDTI) outside Arusha city who was arraigned in court for allegedly instigating the public against the authority through the social media has been acquitted.

Allan Mbando was set free by the Arusha Resident Magistrate's Court after the prosecution failed to prove beyond doubt that he was behind a text that implicated a person purported to be the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Davis Mwamunyange.

In his ruling , the Magistrate Augustine Rwizile said the accused has no case to answer and that he is setting him free with option for appeal open on the prosecution side.

Mmbando was arrested by the police in Arusha recently for sending a message urging Mwamunyange to take over power through unconstitutional means which translates into treason under the laws of the land.

The magistrate said evidence tendered in the court by the state attorney was not enough to implicate the accused and render him guilty that he acted in a manner that he was inciting the public against the authorities.

Magistrate Rwizile the message the accused sent should be ignored because it only called on Mwamunyange to remove the government in power but did not say who this Mwamunyange is and which country he represented.

He added that the accused, who was defended by an Arusha-based advocate Moses Mahuna, was acquitted also because there was no proof that the contentious message which went viral in the social media originated from him (Allan).

“The text does not say who this Mwamunyange is and in which country he operated from. Thirdly, the message also does not have any connotation that would be seen to be an incitement", he said.