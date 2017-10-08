Dr Kashillila sees no problems in appointment of his replacement

By Ibrahim Yamola @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Clerk of National Assembly, Dr Thomas Kashililah, has defended President John Magufuli’s appointment of the new person to replace him.

Speaking to The Citizen in a telephone interview on Sunday, October 7, Dr Kashilila said president Magufuli decision was within the constitutional framework.

On Saturday October 7 Dr Magufuli announced Mr Stephen Kagaigai a new Clerk of the Parliament, to replace Dr Kashililah who will be assigned other duties.

The appointment grabbed attention by many people with some members from opposition parties saying the head of appointment is said to have contravened the National Assembly Administration Act, 2008.

In the same development, the Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT- Wazalendo) has expressed its intention to challenge the appointment in the court.

According to Dr Kashililah, the Head of the State was right according to the Article 87(1) of the Constitution, procedures stipulated by the National Assembly Administration Act notwithstanding.

“People shouldn’t be confused, the appointing authority was very right as far as the Construction is concerned. Always the constitution stands above the law, so the law cannot stop him to implement the constitution,” he said.

Article 87 (1) of the constitution reads; “There shall be a Clerk of the National Assembly who shall be appointed by the President from amongst persons holding high office in the service of the Union Government”.