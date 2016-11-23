Independent candidacy not ditched: govt

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. The government has said independent candidacy has been considered under the Proposed Constitution (PC).

The minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, said the government was aware of the ruling on Rev Christopher Mtikila’s application to the African Court on Human and People’s Rights (AfCHPR) that obliged the government to allow independent candidates to contest elective posts, including the presidency.

Speaking to reporters after opening the 10th anniversary symposium of AfCHPR on Monday, Dr Mwakyembe said contrary to the perception held by some people, the independent presidential candidate issue had not been ditched, but had been included in the PC which awaits the referendum.

The AfCHPR in its ruling delivered on June 13, 2013 stated that by prohibiting independent candidates to contest presidential, parliamentary and local government elections, the government of Tanzania was violating democratic principles and political and civil rights.

The application was filed on June 2, 2011 by the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) and the Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) on behalf Rev Mtikila and challenged constitutional amendments, which barred any person to be elected as president, MP and councillor unless they were members of a political party.

The TLS and the LHRC also claimed the government of Tanzania, through certain amendments to its Constitution, violated citizens’ right to freedom of association, to participate in public/government affairs and the right not to be discriminated against by prohibiting to contest presidential, parliamentary and local government elections as an independent candidate.

The Constitution of Tanzania, 1977 provides that a candidate has to be a member of and/or must be sponsored by a political party as per the 8th Constitutional Amendment of 1992 and the 11th Constitutional Amendment Act No 34 of 1994.

Dr Mwakyembe said proposals for an independent presidential candidate was among the issues widely discussed by the Constituent Assembly in 2014 and once the review process resumed it would be considered. He played down a statement that the fifth phase government was no longer interested in the new Constitution, saying one of the reasons why it was delayed was because of the cost of undertaking a nationwide referendum and long preparations needed.