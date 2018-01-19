India to grant $500mil for Tanzania water projects

Mtwara. At least $87.41 million will be dished out to the Mtwara regional authorities for implementation of water projects in the region.

The cash is part of the $500 million that the government of India is scheduled to give to its Tanzanian counterpart for implementation of 16 water projects in the country.

Water minister Isack Kamwelwe made the revelation on Wednesday, January 17, while launching three water projects in Mtwara, Masasi and Newala in projects worth Sh4.36 billion.

The projects will benefit over 42,000 residents.

According to the minister, the projects will be run under the cost-sharing arrangement, whereby a 20-litre bucket of water will cost Sh50, but for people in special groups like the elderly, they will be provided with four buckets for free. Previously, due to water scarcity, a similar bucket did cost residents Sh1,000.

“The government of India has pledged a $500 million grant to be channeled to the government for implementation of water projects in the country. For Mtwara alone, $87 million will be dished out.

“The government wants to see that every member of the public has access to water in a distance of not more than 400 metres as the water policy and the CCM party’s manifesto direct,” said the minister.

He called upon the residents to safeguard the sources of water so that they could continue to get the service and he directed water departments to provide more water takers so that the residents could fetch water quickly.