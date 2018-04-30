Indian Ocean states agree in peace strategies

By Filbert Rweyemamu @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Port Louis. Indian Ocean States, meeting in Mauritius, have agreed to step up efforts to combat various types of crimes, including those related to terrorism.

A statement issued here yesterday at the end of the ministerial meeting insisted that peace and security were fundamental for the economic prosperity of the region.

Hamada Madi, the executive secretary of the Indian Ocean Commission (IOC) cited money laundering, piracy and human trafficking as a matter of concern for the region.

IOC, an intergovernmental organization established in 1982 as a platform for solidarity for the Island States as well as those in the western rim of the Indian Ocean like Tanzania, organized the meeting.

The ministerial meeting urged the member countries to abide by the UN Law of the Sea of 1982 which called on the international community to fight against human trafficking.

Besides Tanzania, other members of the organization and countries which attended the conference are Kenya, Comoro, Madagascar, Djibouti, Seychelles, Somalia, Mauritius and Re Union.

The Mauritius minister for Judiciary Maneesh Gobin emphasized a peaceful Indian Ocean would bring economic prosperity to the region given the huge marine resources and vast maritime transport network.

An official of the East African Community (EAC) Robert Ainebyona said Indian Ocean was vital for the regional economy because of the major trade routes which pass through its waters.

Development partners represented included the European Union (EU), the African Development Bank (AfDB), Japan, China, the United States and UK all of whom pledged financial support, technical know-how and capacity building in combating crimes in the Indian Ocean.

Until very recent years, the territorial waters on the East African coast was subjected to various security threats, mainly in form of piracy on the region's strategic trade routes on the sea.