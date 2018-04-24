Indicative fee structures for private schools in offing

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government is in talks with owners of private schools that will culminate into setting indicative fee structures.

Speaking in the Parliament on Tuesday April 24, the Deputy Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Mr William Ole Nasha said the government has a role to play in the setting of school fees.

He was responding to a supplementary question by Rombo MP Joseph Selasini who was against the government's move to interfere into fee structures of private schools.

The main question was raised by Mbozi MP, Pascal Haonga, who asked the government waive taxes charged on private schools.

But in response, Mr Ole Nasha said the government was undertaking a number of measures to relieve private school operators of nuisance taxes, citing the abolishment of Skills Development Levy (SDL) as a vivid example.

Mr Haonga also urged the government to start subsidising privately-owned schools, saying they were playing a key role on reducing unemployment.