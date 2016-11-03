Indoor pollution affects scores of Tanzanian children: Unicef

By Saumu Mwalimu @mwalimmissie smwalimu@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian children are among 300 million persons across the globe who are exposed to toxic gases that increase the risk of life-threatening diseases, a new Unicef report shows.

Indoor pollution due to the use of solid fuel—firewood and charcoal—for cooking and lighting is the largest culprit for most deaths in Tanzania and other African countries, the report titled Clear Air for Children released on Monday says.

According to the document, most of the children exposed to toxic air, an equivalent of 220 million, live in South Asia, where air pollution is six times higher than the level that the World Health Organisation (WHO) considers safe.

The report did not give estimates of how many children in Tanzania or Africa are exposed to the harmful gases annually but because most households in the country depend on biomass or solid fuel to meet energy needs the children then become exposed to harmful gases such as carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide that are the main cause of respiratory diseases such as pneumonia and bronchitis.

Increasing industrial production, urbanisation and traffic would make the situation worse in Tanzania and other African countries leaving children also exposed to outdoor air pollution.

“A recent publication from the WHO indicates that urban outdoor air pollution has increased by about 8 per cent between 2008 and 2013, also, according to Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), under-five mortality could be 50 per cent higher (by 2050) than current estimates indicate as a results of outdoor air pollution,” warns the report.

Both indoor and outdoor air pollution is the cause of 7 million deaths annually in the world, of which around 600,000 of those are children under five years old.

“About 88 per cent of all deaths from illness are associated with outdoor air pollution and over 99 per cent of all deaths from illness associated with indoor air pollution occur in low and middle income countries,” the report reads in part.