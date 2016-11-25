Industrialisation an uphill task, says varsity lecturer

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The national industrial base is still weak to ensure smooth realisation of the industrialisation goal, argues University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) acting principal of the Collage of Social Sciences.

The principal, Dr Alexander Makulilo, said this on the sidelines of a third Voice of Social Sciences (VSS) International Conference with the theme: ‘Industrialization and social transformation’.

According to him, the conference aimed at discussing linkages of industrialisation and social transformation, especially the emerging challenges and opportunities.

“China and South Korea have transformed tremendously despite being poor just a few decades ago,” he said.

According to him, developing countries, including Tanzania, need to emulate from these Far Eastern economies in a bid to understand best practices towards becoming fully developed industrial-based economies. Dr Makulilo said agriculture, which employs about 70 per cent of Tanzania’s workforce, is an important opportunity that can be used in the realisation of the industrialisation goal, however, the government must nurture its growth for enhanced production and value addition to agro-produce.

For his part, the permanent secretary for Industry, Trade and Investment ministry, Prof Adolf Mkenda, said the government has the political will to improve the ease of doing business environment in order to attract both local and foreign investors for a smooth implementation of its Five Year Development Plan.

He said it was on this basis that the government was working hard to maintain peace, security and stability continue in the country.

“We have put an enabling environment so that foreigners will be attracted to invest in our plan of becoming an industrialised country,” he said.

However, he noted that the challenge was in having proper infrastructure for industrialisation, which the government is addressing. Prof Mkenda also said that the government was striving to ensure there was adequate electricity generated in the country.

According to him, focus is also put on having proper roads, railways, and ports, which are vital for improving transportation sector.