Industries drive well on track, Jaffo says

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. A total of 1,280 industries have been established during the first three months of the current calendar year, a cabinet minister has said.

The minister in the President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Governments), Mr Suleiman Jaffo, disclosed yesterday that the established industries represent 49.6 per cent of the total number of industries, which should be set up in Tanzania Mainland.

In April, President John Magufuli called on each region to set aside industrial tracts and establish 100 industries.

Reporting on the implementation of the president’s order, Mr Jaffo said he was optimistic that Dr Magufuli’s directive will be successfully implemented.

“Within a very short time we have made a big stride in building small industries throughout the county, most of which are agro-industries,” he said.

“I am optimistic that Dr Magufuli’s directive will be implemented by 100 per cent and it will be in line with the 2025 Tanzania Development Vision,” he told reporters.

He hailed Singida and Mtwara regions, saying their regional leaderships have been proactive in implementing the president’s directive.

According to Mr Jaffo, Singida Region has made a long stride in establishing small industries that produce agricultural products. The minister said Mtwara has also set up many small scale industries for processing cashew nuts, adding that processed nuts are increasingly taking the market by storm.

“In both regions established industries have created jobs and have generally uplifted people’s livelihoods,” the minister said, adding that his ministry will cooperate with other ministries to stave off multi-sectoral snags that might hinder industrial development.

He said the government will step up efforts in constructing new roads and maintaining the existing ones, something he believes will increase farmers productivity.