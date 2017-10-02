Industry PS Meru retires

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment,

Dr Adelhelm Meru has retired from public service after 37 years of serving the nation at different capacities.

Dr Meru – who is an expert in industries and investments - turned 60 years old on Wednesday last week, enough to send him home.

President John Pombe Magufuli appointed Dr Meru into the Industry, Trade and Investment docket in December 2015.

Speaking during a farewell party – organised in Dr Meru’s honour in Dar es Salaam at the weekend - the Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Charles Mwijage acknowledged his (Dr Meru’s) commitment towards the goal of industrialising Tanzania.

“Everyone of us know that the Fifth Phase Government has put its muscle on reviving industries as a requisite geared towards building a mid-sized economy by 2025,” Mr Mwijage said, praising Dr Meru for pioneering the drive.

Speaking during the event, Dr Meru appealed to members of staff at the ministry to work tirelessly toward the goal of turning Tanzania into an industrialised nation. That way, he said, the country will be on the right footing to achieving its middle income economy status by the year 2025 as articulated in Tanzania’s Development Vision 2025.