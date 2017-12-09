Inflation rate drops 0.7 per cent

By Halili Letea @hletea news@tz.nationamedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The annual headline inflation rate has dwindled to 4.4 per cent in November 2017, well below 5.1 per cent recorded in the previous month, The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed.

“This decrease in headline inflation explains that the speed of price change for commodities in the year ending November 27 has decreased compared to that of previous month,” NBS director of population census and social statistics Ephraim Kwesigabo told reporters yesterday.

He attributed the decline in prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation rate for November this year to 7.4 per cent from 8.8 per cent posted in October.

Annual inflation rate for food consumed at home and away from home, according to him, went down to 7.9 per cent in November from 9.4 realised in the previous month.

Foods which contributed in this decrease in inflation rate are beef by 5.4 per cent, fresh fish by 2.2 per cent, vegetables by 3.9 per cent, Irish potatoes by 14 per cent, cassava by 24.8 per cent and sweet potatoes by 13.4 per cent. Also, going by NBS data, a decline was partly because of a fall in annual inflation rate which excludes food and energy for November to 1.4 pet cent, up from 1.7 per cent in October.

However the consumer price index changed by 0.5 per cent in November compared to October’s -0.1 per cent.

The overall index flew to 108.94 in November, from 108.41 in the previous month.

The increase is mainly attributed to price increase for both food an non-food items.

Some food items whose price went high and percentage in brackets include, rice (0.9 per cent), sorghum (2.5 per cent), sorghum flour (6.9 per cent), fresh fish (3.2 per cent), dried sardines (4.2 per cent), vegetables (1.5 per cent) and round potatoes (5.7 per cent).

Others are cassava fresh (2.7 per cent), sweet potatoes (2.8 per cent) and dry cassava (4 2 per cent).