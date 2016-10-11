Inflation rate drops to 4.5pc

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz. nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The headline inflation rate measures for September this year has decreased to 4.5 per cent from 4.9 per cent recorded in August, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced.

The decrease explains that the speed of price increase for commodities in the year ending September 2016, has decreased, compared to the speed of price increase recorded for the year ended August 2016.

Announcing the inflation rate for September, the NBS director of Population Census and Social Statistics, Mr Ephraim Kwesigabo, said that the decrease is due to a decrease of food prices and energy such as gas and petroleum products. “This does not mean the price of goods in the shops are increasing...the speed of price has reduced,” he said.

Mr Kwesigabo said the overall index went up to 103.05 per cent in September from 98.64 per cent recorded in September last year.

Food and non-alcohol beverages inflation rate for September this year has decreased to 6.0 per cent from 7.0 per cent recorded in August this year.

In addition, the twelve month index change for non-food products has slighlty decreased to 2.7 per cent in September this year from 3.0 per cent recorded in August last month.

He further said that some food items that featured in the decrease include rice by 2.6 per cent, maize flour by 1.0 per cent, sardines by 3.0 per cent and vegetables by 4.3 per cent.