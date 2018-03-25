Input suppliers warned on fertilizer price hike

By Bertha Ismail @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Simanjiro. With the farmers in the northern regions racing to beat the planting season deadline, authorities have warned against hiking the price of fertilizers.

DAP, the most widely used phosphorous fertilizer for planting, should sell at Sh52,500 per a 50 kilogramme bag while Urea, another commonly used fertilizer, has to be sold at Sh.42,300.

The Simanjiro district commissioner, Mr Zephania Chaula said agricultural input suppliers who would hike the prices against indicative prices set by the government, would face the music.

With rains already pounding Simanjiro and the neighbouring districts after worrying delay, farmers are struggling to beat the planting season deadline which is March.

"The planting season for this year should be at the end of this month because of delay of rains,” he said urging farmers to utilize the prevailing rains to grow food crops and avert recurrent shortages.

Mr Chaula reminded farmers not to expect unlimited support from the government and that they have to bear the cost of purchasing fertilizers and other farm inputs.

He warned the government would not hesitate to punish suppliers who would sell agricultural inputs above the prices set by the government.

Also, the DC cautioned not to fall into trap of fake seeds being peddled by some unscrupulous suppliers and instead follow the advise of extension officers to assure them of high yields.

Obeid Losilaa, a farmer urged the government through its relevant departments to appoint agents to distribute agricultural inputs in the rural areas, noting that most of those present were operating in towns.

He cited Orkesment area in the vast district which has no agents supplying agricultural inputs, making it difficult for them to get improved seeds and fertilizers at the price set by the authorities.

Another farmer, who identified himself as Emmanuel Mollel called on the relevant authorities in the government to assist farmers in securing markets for their produce.