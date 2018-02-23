Inspection of private vehicles to start on March 1

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Inspection of private vehicles will start on March 1, the Home Affairs ministry has said.

The Deputy Minister for Home Affairs, Mr Hamad Masauni said on Friday, 23 February, that the inspection seeks to ascertain the roadworthiness of the vehicles.

“Owners of private vehicles are thus required to present their cars to vehicle inspectors at police stations and in other designated areas,” Mr Masauni said.

Upon inspection, the vehicle will be issued with a sticker as proof that it has been inspected and approved to fit to be on the road.