Friday, February 23, 2018

Inspection of private vehicles to start on March 1

The Deputy Minister for Home Affairs, Mr Hamad

The Deputy Minister for Home Affairs, Mr Hamad Masauni  

In Summary

The Deputy Minister for Home Affairs, Mr Hamad Masauni said on Friday, 23 February, that the inspection seeks to ascertain the roadworthiness of the vehicles.

Advertisement
By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Inspection of private vehicles will start on March 1, the Home Affairs ministry has said.

The Deputy Minister for Home Affairs, Mr Hamad Masauni said on Friday, 23 February, that the inspection seeks to ascertain the roadworthiness of the vehicles.

“Owners of private vehicles are thus required to present their cars to vehicle inspectors at police stations and in other designated areas,” Mr Masauni said.

Upon inspection, the vehicle will be issued with a sticker as proof that it has been inspected and approved to fit to be on the road.


advertisement

In The Headlines

EU condemns rise of political-related violence and intimidation in Tanzania

The European Union (EU) has condemned the rise of political-related violence and intimidation in

4  hours ago

Gone too soon: Akwilina laid to rest

 The body of  Akwilina Akwiline has been laid to rest at her home village  of Marangu in Rombo

  • News
    Magufuli meets Kenyatta to discuss trade row  
  • News
    EAC budgets Sh175.5 trillion for infrastructure projects  
  • News
    Police confirms murder of Chadema councillor  
  • News
    S.Sudan infrastructure projects gets EAC nod  