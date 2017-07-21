Institutions urged to play their role in transform Africa

By Hellen Nachilongo @musanachi60 hnachilongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Private and research institutions have been urged to work together in order to help the government to form the society that will be willing to transform Africa and come up with a strong continent.

University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), Director of International Dr. Lulu Kaaya, has said at the Alliance for African Partnership (AAP) launch organized by Michigan States University in Collaboration with UDSM, that the AAP provide a greater exposure and awareness for the objectives and activities of the diverse group of African organizations.

Apart from that the AAP would address challenges across a range of thematic issues such as transformation of African agri-food systems; water, energy and the environment; youth livelihoods; education; cultural heritage preservation; and health and nutrition.

According to her, mutual responsibility will not only help communities to change their mind set of self-reliance but it would inspire the next generation to have passion in what they do.

“If youth and the community have passion to transform their country, most African countries will have a successful continent with strong leaders,” she said.