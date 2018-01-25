By Berdina Majinge @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Iringa. Some parents in Iringa Region have said they misinterpreted President John Magufuli’s order on free education, which has caused many to fail to contribute towards development of the education sector.

Speaking to The Citizen at Ipogolo Secondary School in Kitwalu Ward, Iringa Region during the event to raise funds for construction of classrooms, Ms Zena Nyinga, one of the parents, said they misunderstood President Magufuli’s order as meaning stopping any form of monetary contribution by parents.

“We misinterpreted President Magufuli order because of our little knowledge on free education policy. But now, we have realised that it is our role to carry the burden of developing education,” she said.

Iringa district commissioner Richard Kasesera said the idea of free education is to make sure that all children are enrolled, even if they do not have uniforms or shoes.

“Free education policy gives an opportunity for children to study both primary and secondary education without giving out any single cent and those who are lacking uniforms or shoes are also allowed to study,” he said.

“There should be no excuse for any parent who will fail to enroll his/her child to school because of lack of uniform or money.”

The Ipogolo Secondary School head teacher Vick Kasanga said the school has a total of 817 students, but the available classrooms are not enough to accommodate all of them.

“The major challenge we are facing is shortage of classrooms because of an increased enrolment as we are forced to accommodate over 70 students in one classroom, which is against teachers-to-student ratio requirements,” she said.

She said most of the parents misinterpreted the order as what they were doing was to buy exercise books for their children, thinking that everything will be provided for free including health services.