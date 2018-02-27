Iringa ranked high in Twaweza literacy report

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Iringa Urban literacy rate is unrivalled at the moment. This is according to the latest release of findings by a local research organisation, Twaweza.

The study, which has been released today, February 27, shows that at least 38 per cent of children aged between nine and 13 across the country cannot pass standard two tests.

A study titled “Are our children learning? Uwezo Tanzania Annual Learning Assessment Report” shows that the locations where pupils live have a big contribution to their learning.

It, however, makes light of poverty and some traditionally demographic variables as the major causes that affect learning.

The findings show that the difference between districts is also huge with Iringa Urban emerging the best performer.

At least 75 per cent of respondents within the aforementioned age in Iringa Urban passed basic literacy tests in English, Kiswahili and numeracy.

"Iringa Urban topped the list, but the worst performing district was Sikonge in Tabora region where only 17 per cent of the children passed the tests," said Mr Aidan Eyakuze, the Executive Director of Twaweza.

At regional level, findings show that 64 per cent of children can pass the literacy tests while 23 per cent only of Katavi children can do so.

"Our data suggest that where the child lives has the most profound effect on whether or not they can learn. Location has greater influence on learning than poverty and other variables," he added.

For her part, Twaweza manager Ms Zaida Mgalla said location also contributes in unequal distribution of school inputs, resources and services.

"For example, in Dar es Salaam, half of the schools (51 per cent) have access to electricity while in Geita only two out of 50 enjoy the service," she said

She went on to explain that, in Kilimanjaro an average of 26 pupils share one toilet, but in Geita one toilet pit is shared by 74 learners.

"It clearly shows that inequality within education system cuts across learning outcomes, school resources and services available," explained Ms Mgalla.