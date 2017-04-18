Irregular procurement costs govt billions, says the CAG

By Frank Kimboy @frankkimboy fkimboy@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Controller and Auditor General (CAG) 2015/16 report identifies weaknesses in public procurement process which has caused the government to lose huge chunk sof money.

The report which was released by the CAG, Prof Mussa Assad, on Thursday, exposes numerous cases of non-compliance with public procurement legislations.

The CAG highlighted several weaknesses in contracts and project management. He sampled eight contracts of projects worth Sh63 billion and $1 billion (Sh2.2 trillion) were not managed properly,

He also found irregularities in procurement of goods and services worth Sh23.98 billion, which were undertaken without competitive quotations from at least three suppliers.

“I noted delays in completion of projects costing Sh23.32 billion…a number of MDAs (ministries, departments and agencies) were engaged in procurement of goods and services for Sh2,48 billion without prior approval of tender boards,” read the report in part.

According to the report, ten public entities which were audited procured works, goods and services worth Sh11.253 billion without having any valid contract/agreement with the supplier/contractor something which is contrary to Regulation 10(4) of Public Procurement Regulations, 2013.

For example the report shows that Ministry of Water and Irrigation entered into contract worth h491.047 million with M/S Ms. International Company for supply of Mobile Water purification unit at Gidahababeig-Hanang without the contract being vetted by AG..

“Likewise the Registrar of Political Parties made procurement of consultancy services on provision of Aviation Safety, Security and life Skills for Sh668 million, which was not vetted by Attorney General as required by the law,” read the report.

The CAG report also found out that there were no improvement in asset management across MDAs as they own assets which do not present fair value and absence of an assets policy.

“As pointed out in my previous report the government did not take adequate and timely action to rehabilitate office and residential buildings located in Tanzanian embassies and high commissions...some of the buildings were dilapidated and physically in bad state,” said Prof Assad in the report.