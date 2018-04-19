By Joseph Lyimo @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mirerani. The chairman of the CCM Youth Wing in Manyara Region, Mr Mosses Komba, has said irresponsible chairpersons of villages, hamlets and local governments will not be endorsed to vie for the 2019 local government elections.

Mr Komba made the comments on April 18 when speaking to The Citizen in Mirerani Town, where he threatened not to endorse the names of negligent leaders on the CCM ticket, who were being accused of failing to serve wananchi.

"There are local government leaders who keep being blamed by wananchi. This is the time to reform yourselves or risk being blamed by us," said Mr Komba.

He added that since they were honoured to lead through CCM they were mandated to ensure society was benefitting from services provided to them.

One of the residents of Mirerani town, Jafari Matimbwa, lauded Mr Komba for being aware of his responsibility, saying youths in the region trusted the CCM leader and that was why they had chosen him to lead them.