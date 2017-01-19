Islanders in fresh appeal for police post

Plagued by a rise in crime on Rukuba Island over the years, residents have appealed to the government to set up a police post to boost security.

One islander, Mr Shaban Juma, said fishermen have, for a long time now, been living at the mercy of criminals on Lake Victoria. He said most of the robbers are suspected to be coming from neighbouring countries. “They come here to attack fishermen and steal fishing equipment, like boat engines,” he said, “The situation poses a threat to life and the livelihoods of the fishing community in the area. We are now finding it difficult to make ends meet as we are forced to start afresh after each attack.”

Village chairman Jafari Ibrahim decried the fact that the island with a population of over 5,000 did not have a police post.

“As authorities on this island we have tried our level best to convince the government to set up a police post but no progress has been made so far,” he said.

He said patrol boats were required so that fishermen could carry out their activities with peace of mind.

Speaking to Mara Regional Police Commander Ramadhani Ng’anzi, the village chairman said there is a critical shortage of manpower in the police force in the region.