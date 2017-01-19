Thursday, January 19, 2017

Islanders in fresh appeal for police post

 

In Summary

One islander, Mr Shaban Juma, said fishermen have, for a long time now, been living at the mercy of criminals on Lake Victoria. He said most of the robbers are suspected to be coming from neighbouring countries. “They come here to attack fishermen and steal fishing equipment, like boat engines,” he said, “The situation poses a threat to life and the livelihoods of the fishing community in the area. We are now finding it difficult to make ends meet as we are forced to start afresh after each attack.”

Advertisement

Plagued by a rise in crime on Rukuba Island over the years, residents have appealed to the government to set up a police post to boost security.

One islander, Mr Shaban Juma, said fishermen have, for a long time now, been living at the mercy of criminals on Lake Victoria. He said most of the robbers are suspected to be coming from neighbouring countries. “They come here to attack fishermen and steal fishing equipment, like boat engines,” he said, “The situation poses a threat to life and the livelihoods of the fishing community in the area. We are now finding it difficult to make ends meet as we are forced to start afresh after each attack.”

Village chairman Jafari Ibrahim decried the fact that the island with a population of over 5,000 did not have a police post.

“As authorities on this island we have tried our level best to convince the government to set up a police post but no progress has been made so far,” he said.

He said patrol boats were required so that fishermen could carry out their activities with peace of mind. 

Speaking to Mara Regional Police Commander Ramadhani Ng’anzi, the village chairman said there is a critical shortage of manpower in the police force in the region.

The RPC said the police, in collaboration with the office of the Regional Commissioner, have acquired fibre boats to conduct patrols on the Lake.

Related Stories

Islanders in fresh appeal for police post

Plagued by a rise in crime on Rukuba Island over the years, residents have appealed to the government to set up a police post to boost security.


advertisement

In The Headlines

Acting CJ sworn in as Chande retires

The newly appointed Acting Chief Justice, Prof Ibrahim Hamis Juma, was yesterday sworn in to

Medical practitioners spar over recognition

A meeting between lawmakers on one side and doctors, medical assistants, and clinical officers on

  • News
    Ministry wants bird flu surveillance stepped up  
  • News
    Abdalla: Winner of the 2016 continental literature prize  
  • News
    Criminal syndicate kingpin arrested  
  • International
    Obama says justice has been served in Manning case  