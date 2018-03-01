Italy's whirlwind election campaign: the best bits

Rome, Italy /AFP/. Unpredictable candidates, clandestine polls, and a cameo appearance by mysterious blonde "Italians".

As the March 4 vote to elect Italy's new prime minister nears, here are some of the campaign's most memorable moments:

- Slovakians first -

Far-right leader Matteo Salvini, was ridiculed by opponents after unveiling his party's "Italy First" campaign posters displaying images of fair, blonde families.

The suspect "Italians" were actually revealed to be Czech and Slovak models.

Salvini defended himself by insisting that, for him, the five million foreigners residing legally in Italy were like Italians, even if he vehemently opposes the idea of granting their children the Italian nationality.

- The horse race -

Italy has a ban on publishing poll surveys in the 15-day run-up to the election.

However, some websites have tried to sidestep the rule, displaying their predictions under the guise of a horserace.

On the race course, "Louis the Subjunctive", Five Star leader Luigi Di Maio's nickname because of his reputation for poor grammar, was outrunning the "Bragger", former premier Matteo Renzi, and was also hot on the heels of the "Burlesque Stable Thoroughbreds", Silvio Berlusconi's right-wing coalition.

However, the sites quickly stopped their clandestine predictions after being threatened with a hefty fine by communications authorities.

- Scandal strikes -

It wouldn't be an Italian election without plenty of drama and scandal-hit representatives.

Whether candidates are implicated in minor investigations or up to their necks in shady activities, parties have traditionally tended to stick by their flock, deeming them innocent until proven guilty.

This year no party has come away unscathed, even the Five Star Movement, which has built its reputation around a clean record and anti-corruption stance.

Party leader Luigi Di Maio was forced to exclude more than a dozen candidates who have had run-ins with the law.

But with the candidate lists finalised ahead of the vote, there is nothing to stop the "bad apples" being elected anyway.

- Jumping ship -

The outgoing parliament has been the most volatile in the history of the Italian Republic.

Some 347 MPs or senators elected in 2013 -- 35 percent of parliament -- have switched allegiances over the last five years, some of them several times.

The Five Star Movement has lost 39 MPs and senators, who have jumped ship or been expelled.

But the prize for most indecisive goes to senator Luigi Compagna, who has changed parliamentary group nine times.

- Social media rivalry -

A social media popularity contest has kicked off as the election closes in, with each candidate trying to maximise exposure.

Renzi is way ahead on Twitter with 3.3 million followers. Lagging behind him are Salvini with 600,000 followers and Di Maio with 290,000.

Surprisingly, bringing up the rear is the flamboyant and gaffe-prone Berlusconi with just 26,000 followers but, he is new to the platform having joined in late 2017.

Facebook shows a more level playing field.

Salvini holds the lead with two million likes, followed by Di Maio with 1.2 million and once again Berlusconi in last place, but this time with a more respectable one million likes.