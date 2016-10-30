Ivory war cost DCI his job sacked

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli yesterday sacked the Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Commissioner of Police Diwani Athumani.

A two-line press statement issued by Chief Secretary John Kijazi announced the sacking but did not say why. Mr Athumani will however be allocated other unspecified duties, according to the statement. His replacement will be announced at a later date.

However, a highly placed source in government confided in The Citizen that the top cop lost his job owing to the war against poaching.

According to the source, the President was irked by lack of progress in investigations concerning some high profile cases of poaching and ivory smuggling. Mr Athumani was apparently blamed for poor handling of cases facing apparent notorious suspects who have either not been brought before court or have their cases stuck over no apparent reason.

It was telling that the statement to drop the DCI was followed by an impromptu visit by President Magufuli to the ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism in the city where he inspected a consigment of 50 elephant tusks that had been netted by a special team formed to fight poachers. He was also shown vehicles netted in the operations as well as eight suspects said to be behind a network of deadly poachers.

The President held brief talks with the ministry’s PS Major General Gaudensi Milanzi. He thanked members of the squad and urged them to sustain the operation and not spare anyone caught in the ring irrespective of their backgrounds.

The dropped DCI was appointed in May 2015 to succeed Mr Robert Manumba who had retired.