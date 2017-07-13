Thursday, July 13, 2017

JKCI impresses Ugandan lawmakers

 

In Summary

The call was made by the chairperson of parliamentary committee on social services, Ms Cecilia Barbara, when committee members toured the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) yesterday.

Advertisement
By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A parliamentary committee from Uganda has called for East Africa Community member states to share information about health services to prevent the government from spending a lot of money on sending patients oversees for treatment.

The call was made by the chairperson of parliamentary committee on social services, Ms Cecilia Barbara, when committee members toured the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) yesterday.

“Before our visit we weren’t aware that Tanzania offers this kind of services (referring to cardiac services at JKCI)…I think there is a need for EAC partner states to share information,” said Ms Barbara.

She pointed out that Uganda had been spending a lot of money on sending patients with heart complications to India and South Africa for treatment. However, she revealed that Uganda would be sending patients to JKCI for treatment. She added that EAC member states had enough health facilities, but the problem had always been information sharing.

“We have learnt that there are enough facilities in EAC…if we improve our ability to share information I am sure we will reduce the burden of sending patients oversees for treatment,” stressed Ms Barbara.

She also noted that Uganda planned to construct a cardiac institute. “We are here to learn from experience…there are many people in Uganda, who have heart diseases,” she explained.

Statistics show that since the establishment of JKCI, a number of patients sent abroad for heart related diseases between 2012 and 2016 has decreased from 159 to 4 patients respectively.

Meanwhile, the JKCI executive director, Prof Mohammed Janabi, said the institute faced an acute shortage of medical supplies due to a growing number of patients.     

advertisement

In The Headlines

Twelve NSSF officials sacked over corruption allegations

National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has sacked twelve officials, who were suspended since July,

Lowassa ordered to report back to the police next Thursday

Police orders former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa to report back next Thursday.

  • News
    Lowassa reports to police headquarters  
  • News
    Why 2017/18 fiscal year will be tough for TRA  
  • News
    Rights commission condemns Mkapa over ‘name calling’  
  • News
    Private sector wants a part in law making  