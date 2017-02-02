JPM appoints new Chief of Defence Forces

By Sauli Giliard

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has appointed Lieutenant General Venance Mabeyo the new Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) to replace retired General Davis Mwamunyange, it has been announced.

A State House press released sent to newsrooms tonight says the new CDF has been promoted to full General. Mabeyo was Tanzania Peoples Defence Forces (TPDF)’s Chief of Staff before tonight’s appointment to the new role as the country’s highest ranked soldier.

Meanwhile, the President has also appointed Major General James Mwakibolwa the new Chief of Staff, assuming the role vacated by General Mabeyo. He was also promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General.